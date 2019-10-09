 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
4 Flavors CBD Gummies Pack - 500mg

by Wyld CBD

Wyld CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 4 Flavors CBD Gummies Pack - 500mg

$104.95MSRP

About this product

WYLD celebrates what our Pacific Northwest provides us by creating treats that coincide with our ambitions and adventurous lifestyles. Climb cliffs and hike trails; explore our rivers, lakes, oceans, and mountains. Enjoy what brings us together and let WYLD keep us coming back.

3 customer reviews

MrsKatZ

We love these! The flavors are great and they really help alleviate muscle pain. I highly recommend them.

moorekaylaxx

wyld gummies are my favorite edible! my favorite flavor is the lemon.

Daycakes

Bought the variety pack to try out all the flavors & you can’t go wrong with any of them. Best CBD gummies I’ve ever had!

About this brand

Wyld CBD creates treats to enhance life’s everyday adventures. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!