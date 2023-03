We've cultivated these flavors over the years, carefully honing our recipes to create edible delights that enhance every moment with real fruit and THC free hemp.



25mg of CBD per gummy.



Wyld CBD products are:

- Made with real fruit

- Vegan Friendly + Gluten-Free

- Third party tested

- THC free



Wyld CBD is proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified company! Head to https://wyldcbd.com/pages/sustainability to learn about our journey to Climate Neutrality.

Show more