HopeGunn on September 10th, 2019

I have fibromyalgia and none of the meds they give me ever help. Walked into my local dispensary and Wyld was there promoting their gummies. Gave them a try for flavor while I waited. Loved the flavors. Bought 4 packs that day. 2 of these 1:1s and 2 of the marionberry indicas. I wish my local dispensaries carried the full CDB gummies. That night while trying to sleep my body flared and I ate 1 of these gummies. After a few minutes, I mean it was almost immediate, my body calmed and I slept straight through the night without another flare up. I've tried my fair share of edibles, but none have been this quick to relieve my pain and none have had a smooth taste without any after taste. I'm a fan! And I plan on sticking with Wyld and their edibles from now on. Thank you Wyld!