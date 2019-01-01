Strawberries & Cream Wax
by Xtracted LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strawberries & Cream Wax by Xtracted Labs
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Strawberries & Cream
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
About this brand
Xtracted Labs
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™