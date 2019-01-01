 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberries & Cream Wax

by Xtracted Labs

Xtracted Labs Concentrates Solvent Strawberries & Cream Wax

About this product

Strawberries & Cream Wax by Xtracted Labs

About this strain

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Xtracted Labs Logo
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™