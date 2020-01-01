About this product

Black Jack is a creation of Sweet Seeds crossing Black Domina and Jack Herer. Some patient's report that it is helpful for ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression. Black Jack often smells of pine, earth, and spice, with Pinene often it's most abundant terpene. Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction.