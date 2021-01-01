Delta-8 THC Dark Chocolate Minis 25mg
by XITEWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our rich Dark Chocolate Mini Bin are perfect for the more experienced pallet with over 64% Cocoa. Free of all dairy products, this is a great vegan option. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the Piece. 100% Federally Legal Ingredients: Sugar, Cacao Butter, Alpine Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract All Natural– Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested
About this brand
XITE
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.