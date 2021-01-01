About this product

Our rich Dark Chocolate Mini Bin are perfect for the more experienced pallet with over 64% Cocoa. Free of all dairy products, this is a great vegan option. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the Piece.

100% Federally Legal



Ingredients: Sugar, Cacao Butter, Alpine Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



All Natural– Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested