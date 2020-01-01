 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mykos WP

by Xtreme Gardening

Mykos WP is the water-soluble powder from Mykos. Mykos is a natural and organic species of soil fungi that creates a "sponge-like" mass which collects and stores nutrients and water, increasing the uptake of both. This single species mycorrhizae contains only Rhizophagus intrardices. Mykos does not contain any other microbes such as trichoderma or ecto mycorrhizae (which have no know direct efecct on any vegetables, fruits, flowers or herbs. Mykos WP is an organic root enhancer for reservoirs and waterborne applications. Mykos WP is available in 12 oz, 2.2 lb, and 15 lb.

Xtreme Gardening was born with the goal to inspire a new generation of gardeners and growers. Always striving to maximize yields and quality through biological amendments. Xtreme Gardening combines new technology with results from millions of years of natural evolutionary design, allowing us to provide gardeners with the pure biology needed for superior plant growth. With Xtreme Gardening beneficial microbes, gardeners are no longer limited by fertilizers and are able to unlock their plants’ true potential while reaching new levels of production. Experience the increase in crop yields, in addition to improving moisture and nutrient management, for Xtreme results!