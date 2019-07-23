 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Vaping
  Batteries & power
  CRICKET2.0

CRICKET2.0

by XVAPE USA

5.01
XVAPE USA Vaping Batteries & Power CRICKET2.0

$42.00MSRP

About this product

Xvape Cricket 2.0 is the enhanced version of the cricket for those looking for more features. This device is similar to the cricket but comes with a pre-heat function to help you get the most from your cartridges. Also comes with a handy hard shell case, dab tool, usb adapter, and high quality refillable tank. The features include: •Magnetic Glass mouthpiece •Variable voltage battery •Pre-heat setting for cartridges •Quartz Cup With Titanium Rods •350 MAH 510 Battery •Refillable cartridge with adjustable airflow •Portable hard shell case •Sleek gunmetal finish

1 customer review

5.01

xvape.v

A bad ass contraption. Only had it for about a month but works great with concentrates in any form. Very innovative. Here's to hoping it keeps working like it is now.

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.