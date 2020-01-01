 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
STARRY 3.0

by XVAPE USA

$99.00MSRP

About this product

XVAPE STARRY 3.0 is an incredibly portable dry herb vaporizer. The style and functionality are second to none. With full digital control, removable 18650 battery, haptic feedback, and a magnetic zirconian mouthpiece this is one of the best dry herb vaporizers available today. It’s features include: •OLED Screen with by degree settings •Ingenious Oval Conduction Oven •Zirconia Magnetic Ceramic Mouthpiece •Ceramic Baking Chamber •Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F) •Haptic Technology •1860 replaceable battery •Dual Cycle Times •Also Available Water Pipe Adapter & Glass Bubbler

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.