 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. RECEPTRA™ TARGETED TOPICAL CBD CREAM – 800 MG OF CANNABINOIDS

RECEPTRA™ TARGETED TOPICAL CBD CREAM – 800 MG OF CANNABINOIDS

by United States CBD.org

Write a review
United States CBD.org Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals RECEPTRA™ TARGETED TOPICAL CBD CREAM – 800 MG OF CANNABINOIDS
United States CBD.org Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals RECEPTRA™ TARGETED TOPICAL CBD CREAM – 800 MG OF CANNABINOIDS

$69.00MSRP

About this product

GREAT VALUE!! – United States CBD Recommends – Full Spectrum CBD topical creams have been know to provide immediate relief from muscle and joint irritation resulting from active lifestyles. Whether your muscle and joint soreness stems from a lifetime of physical exertion or you are currently committed to a physically demanding fitness routine, Receptra Targeted Topical will thrust you toward total comfort. Receptra™ Targeted Topical…. Physically demanding lifestyles put our bodies through a gauntlet of stress that can limit performance during all stages of exercise. With Receptra Targeted Topical, you can instantly fend off muscle and joint irritation, to keep your body in go mode

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

United States CBD.org Logo
Inspired by the heartwarming stories of people around the world that have used the medical properties of the cannabis plant to achieve a better quality of life & wellness. United States CBD is motivated by continuing to help people & creating global awareness to the many benefits of the cannabis plant.