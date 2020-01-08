 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Samoas

by Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower Samoas

About this product

50/50 Hybrid A relatively new member of the cookie family, this strain brings the OG Kush characteristics to the forefront of the experience, while maintaining the integrity of the deep, balanced effect that you love about GSC.

ChemDre84

Looking for Samoa cookie recipe ran across this beauty. Immune to ChemDog its a must I try this strain. Love the reviews...

GoGo007

My favorite strain recently 🤤 taste is great feeling is amazing sativa LEANING..😉

Wurlitzer420

Daytime for sure! Sweet, coffee , nut and mint. Girl Scout Cookies X Face Off 50/50. Great for headaches, ours has 27% THC...

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.