Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
50/50 Hybrid A relatively new member of the cookie family, this strain brings the OG Kush characteristics to the forefront of the experience, while maintaining the integrity of the deep, balanced effect that you love about GSC.
on January 8th, 2020
Looking for Samoa cookie recipe ran across this beauty. Immune to ChemDog its a must I try this strain. Love the reviews...
on September 9th, 2019
My favorite strain recently 🤤 taste is great feeling is amazing sativa LEANING..😉
on March 26th, 2019
Daytime for sure! Sweet, coffee , nut and mint. Girl Scout Cookies X Face Off 50/50. Great for headaches, ours has 27% THC...