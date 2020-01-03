 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Silverhawk

by Yerba Buena

About this product

Sativa With a lineage boasting one of our all-time faves, Super Silver Haze, the Silver Hawk is a cerebral slingshot that launches your mind into a creative wonderland, while not leaving the body too far behind.

1 customer review

Tigerpond

Nice Sativa, calm happy energy. Didn't impair thinking. Perfect. Pine and lemon. Purchased at next level Wellness. Thank you to the bud tender who recommended it.

About this strain

Silverhawks OG

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Silverhawks OG is a strong cross between Super Silver Haze and White Fire Alien OG, preferred by consumers for daytime use. This sativa-dominant strain is creative and energizing while remaining useful for relieving discomforts such as cramps, muscle spasms, and anxiety. Expect a funky, pungent citrus aroma with hints of fuel.

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.