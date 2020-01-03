Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sativa With a lineage boasting one of our all-time faves, Super Silver Haze, the Silver Hawk is a cerebral slingshot that launches your mind into a creative wonderland, while not leaving the body too far behind.
on January 3rd, 2020
Nice Sativa, calm happy energy. Didn’t impair thinking. Perfect. Pine and lemon. Purchased at next level Wellness. Thank you to the bud tender who recommended it.
Silverhawks OG is a strong cross between Super Silver Haze and White Fire Alien OG, preferred by consumers for daytime use. This sativa-dominant strain is creative and energizing while remaining useful for relieving discomforts such as cramps, muscle spasms, and anxiety. Expect a funky, pungent citrus aroma with hints of fuel.