Yerba Buena
Silverhawk
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Sativa
With a lineage boasting one of our all-time faves, Super Silver Haze, the Silver Hawk is a cerebral slingshot that launches your mind into a creative wonderland, while not leaving the body too far behind.
Silverhawks OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!