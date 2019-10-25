 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Yerba Buena

About this product

The best traits of both parents are represented in this super sweet and frosty treat that’ll take you from zero to happy in no time.

SceneryisGreenery

Yerba Buena Kills it with almost all their strains!! This one definitly makes that list... the only complaint is I think leafly has the wrong cross. Their web pages says The White X GSC but leafly says white widow... either way, worth the scoop!!

About this strain

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

White Cookies by Crop King Seeds is the hybrid cross of old school White Widow and new school Girl Scout Cookies. With potency and acclaim on either side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body, creating a strain that is effective at curbing pain and enhancing mood. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain can stimulate appetite, as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress.   

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.