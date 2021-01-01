 Loading…

  5. Yocan Apex Black Version concentrate vaporizer pen

Yocan Apex Black Version concentrate vaporizer pen

by Yocan®

About this product

Do you know any vaporizer featured heating in waves? The Apex is the latest vape pen from Yocan, comes with heating in waves function. Yocan Apex is a little narrower than most vape pen. Like most of Yocan vaporizer pen, the Yocan Apex has a single power button to control the device. Main Features: Heating in Waves Function Discreet, Sleek Vape Pen QDC Technology for Instantly Heating Good Flavor Rechargeable 650mAh Micro USB Port Functional Coil Cap Preset 3 Voltage Levels Learn more Yocan Apex vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

