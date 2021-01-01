About this product
Do you know any vaporizer featured heating in waves? The Apex is the latest vape pen from Yocan, comes with heating in waves function. Yocan Apex is a little narrower than most vape pen. Like most of Yocan vaporizer pen, the Yocan Apex has a single power button to control the device.
Main Features:
Heating in Waves Function
Discreet, Sleek Vape Pen
QDC Technology for Instantly Heating
Good Flavor
Rechargeable 650mAh
Micro USB Port
Functional Coil Cap
Preset 3 Voltage Levels
Learn more Yocan Apex vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
