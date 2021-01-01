Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Light Blue Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$85.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Light Blue Version is a super compact and powerful vape pen. The size is 2x5.5x2.5 in. This device is one of the best selling item from Yocan Tech, as a leading vaping brand since 2013. Most of Yocan vaporizers are top-notch vaporizer at affordable prices. The XL version is upgrade based on Evolve Plus vaporizer. Yocan Evolve Plus XL is pocket-friendly vaporizer pen Powering the Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen is a 1400mAh rechargeable battery and can be charged via USB. It’s a pocket-friendly and amazingly strong vaporizer pen. Main Features: Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery Compact design and attractive colors On-the-go design meet different users Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer. USB Charging. Adjustable Airflow Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit Yocan.
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.