About this product
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Light Blue Version is a super compact and powerful vape pen. The size is 2x5.5x2.5 in. This device is one of the best selling item from Yocan Tech, as a leading vaping brand since 2013. Most of Yocan vaporizers are top-notch vaporizer at affordable prices. The XL version is upgrade based on Evolve Plus vaporizer.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL is pocket-friendly vaporizer pen
Powering the Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen is a 1400mAh rechargeable battery and can be charged via USB. It’s a pocket-friendly and amazingly strong vaporizer pen.
Main Features:
Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery
Compact design and attractive colors
On-the-go design meet different users
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer.
USB Charging.
Adjustable Airflow
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit Yocan.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL is pocket-friendly vaporizer pen
Powering the Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen is a 1400mAh rechargeable battery and can be charged via USB. It’s a pocket-friendly and amazingly strong vaporizer pen.
Main Features:
Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery
Compact design and attractive colors
On-the-go design meet different users
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer.
USB Charging.
Adjustable Airflow
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit Yocan.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.