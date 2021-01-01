About this product

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Light Blue Version is a super compact and powerful vape pen. The size is 2x5.5x2.5 in. This device is one of the best selling item from Yocan Tech, as a leading vaping brand since 2013. Most of Yocan vaporizers are top-notch vaporizer at affordable prices. The XL version is upgrade based on Evolve Plus vaporizer.

Yocan Evolve Plus XL is pocket-friendly vaporizer pen

Powering the Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen is a 1400mAh rechargeable battery and can be charged via USB. It’s a pocket-friendly and amazingly strong vaporizer pen.



Main Features:



Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery

Compact design and attractive colors

On-the-go design meet different users

Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer.

USB Charging.

Adjustable Airflow



Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit Yocan.