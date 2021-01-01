 Loading…

Yocan Evolve Vaporizer 2020 Version Apple Green

by Yocan®

The Yocan Evolve 2020 version is the latest upgrade version of Evolve product line. This device is a portable vaporizer pen. It features a slick, compact, discreet design and comes in different color options. Is it a good choice for your vaporization needs? Read on and find the answer. Yocan Evolve Is The Most Popular Choice Among Vaping Users Main Features: Good Flavor and vapor production Functional Coil Cap Dual Quartz Coil 10-Second Auto-Shutoff Very Portable 650mAh battery Built-In Silicone Concentrate Jar Larger Chamber Upgraded Battery Sleek and Discreet 510 threaded battery Learn more information regarding The Yocan Evolve 2020 Version, please visit YocanTech.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

