Yocan Uni Pro - Green Version
The Yocan UNI Pro - Green Version battery is an amazing little box mod that features universal compatibility with all oil atomizers. It is predecessors the Yocan UNI Box Mod, so lightweight and portable that you can hold it easily in your palms. The Yocan UNI Pro is really one of the best-designed cartridge batteries out there. Main Features: Fit all oil cartridges; Crisp OLED Display; 10-Second Pre-Heat; 15-Second Shut-Off; Precise Voltage Settings 2.0-4.2V; Additional Buttons; If you want to learn more detail about it, please visit our official site Yocan.com
Yocan®
