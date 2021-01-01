 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Iron Triangle
Hybrid

Iron Triangle

by Yuma Way LLC

Write a review
Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Iron Triangle

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Yuma Way LLC Logo

About this strain

Iron Triangle

Iron Triangle
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Iron Triangle is an indica-dominant hybrid originating within the humid geometry created by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. This red-eye inducing strain exhibits an aroma of lemon and fuel. Gupta Kush amps up the yield of its zesty buds and plants a firm foot in the cerebral head high while offering a stunning sedation. This balanced 50/50 hybrid created by Colorado Seed Inc. packs OG and Kush genetics that will slow even the most seasoned consumers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review