About this product

The Fillz-n-Pack’r manufactured by Z Cannabis, produces a pre rolled tightly packed cone of your favorite product with minimal effort and maximum consistency. Our product has been designed and engineered by our staff not only for convenience, but for excellence. Convenient and easy to use, all you need to do is drop in your preferred brand of 1-1/4” (83mm or 84mm) paper cone, add your product, pack, and burn. Proudly made in the USA from Aerospace grade billet aluminum, the Fillz-n-Pack’r is strong, durable and can accompany you wherever the party takes you. Our close tolerance design utilizing our stainless-steel packing tool assures a tightly condensed pack, other products on the market are cheaply made of plastic and nylon and use a cardboard straw to pack a loosely held cone.