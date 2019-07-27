Bobipeavy
on July 27th, 2019
Curaleaf in Ocala, Florida carries this strain. I'm gonna go with a piney, citrusy, earthy flavor all in one. I don't think anyone would regret running into this sativa
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Queen of Soul by Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis
on July 27th, 2019
Curaleaf in Ocala, Florida carries this strain. I'm gonna go with a piney, citrusy, earthy flavor all in one. I don't think anyone would regret running into this sativa