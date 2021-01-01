 Loading…

300MG FACE AND BODY LOTION

by Ziggy's Naturals

Ziggy's Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300MG FACE AND BODY LOTION

About this product

300mg Face and Body Lotion 180ml Suggested Use: Moisturize face & neck, after cleansing, morning and night. Use a gentle upward circular motion. Apply liberally to body, paying special attention to dry areas, as needed. Gently massage until absorbed. Suitable for all skin types. For external use only. Nourish, brighten and restore balance to dull, tired, listless skin. Ziggy’s Naturals unique formula delivers an effective combination of Vitamin C, antioxidant-rich Organic Blueberry, Raspberry and Cranberry extracts, Omega-3 and Omega-6 enriched oils, and infusion of Full Spectrum Hemp (CBD) oil to calm and soothe your skin. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Phenoxyethanol, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Clay Extract, Organic Blueberry Fruit Extract, Organic Red Raspberry Fruit Extract, Organic Cranberry Fruit Extract, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic Lemongrass Oil. This product contains a value of 0.3% or less of THC.

About this brand

Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.

