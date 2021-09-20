300mg Face and Body Lotion

180ml



Suggested Use: Moisturize face & neck, after cleansing, morning and night. Use a gentle upward circular motion. Apply liberally to body, paying special attention to dry areas, as needed. Gently massage until absorbed. Suitable for all skin types. For external use only.



Nourish, brighten and restore balance to dull, tired, listless skin. Ziggy’s Naturals unique formula delivers an effective combination of Vitamin C, antioxidant-rich Organic Blueberry, Raspberry and Cranberry extracts, Omega-3 and Omega-6 enriched oils, and infusion of Full Spectrum Hemp (CBD) oil to calm and soothe your skin.



Ingredients:

Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Phenoxyethanol, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Clay Extract, Organic Blueberry Fruit Extract, Organic Red Raspberry Fruit Extract, Organic Cranberry Fruit Extract, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic Lemongrass Oil.

This product contains a value of 0.3% or less of THC.