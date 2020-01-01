 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Grand Ol' Grape CBD Gummies 150mg 15-pack

Grand Ol' Grape CBD Gummies 150mg 15-pack

by Zilla's Performance Edibles

Write a review
Zilla's Performance Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grand Ol' Grape CBD Gummies 150mg 15-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A berry typical flavor but one of the most popular flavors of all time! Grand ol' Grape will fill you with grapeness , it's truly grape stuff ! Made With Pure CBD , no THC. Lab Tested to Ensure Purity and Potency. Approx. 10 mg CBD per gummy bear, 15 gummy bears per package. Approx. 150 mg per package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zilla's Performance Edibles Logo