Orange Ya Happy CBD Gummies 150mg 15-pack

by Zilla's Performance Edibles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

An orange-inal flavor ! It is said that citrus is uplifting and invogorating and we certainly believe it. Orange Ya Happy gummy bears are bursting with orange flavor. Made With Pure CBD , no THC. Lab Tested to Ensure Purity and Potency. Approx. 10 mg CBD per gummy bear, 15 gummy bears per package. Approx. 150 mg per package.

About this brand

