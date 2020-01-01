About this product

An orange-inal flavor ! It is said that citrus is uplifting and invogorating and we certainly believe it. Orange Ya Happy gummy bears are bursting with orange flavor. Made With Pure CBD , no THC. Lab Tested to Ensure Purity and Potency. Approx. 10 mg CBD per gummy bear, 15 gummy bears per package. Approx. 150 mg per package.