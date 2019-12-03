 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Fruity Pebbles

by Zion Gardens

The Orange Fruity Pebbles high hits you with a smooth lifted effect that first infuses you with an outgoing sense of sociability and a heavy case of the giggles. As your mind lifts into happiness, your body will start to fall into a sense of happy tingly relaxation that won’t weigh you down. Orange Fruity Pebbles is often chosen to treat patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety. Orange Fruity Pebbles buds have lumpy tight forest green nugs that are dotted with bright orange hairs and coated in a layer of tiny clear crystal trichomes.

drgbvw

The one I had was by AVO and was only 7% Thc. The high is fuzzy and tingly, Awake but not energetic more relaxed.

Chunkypuff

Great high, made me feel happy and more social. 👍

Kashusklay

Amazing aroma and delicious taste of smoke. Definitely exotic top shelf strain. Very distinct and interesting. Does what Leafly says it would.

“Zion” is often defined as a “state of utter perfection and happiness”. At Zion Gardens, we grow cannabis that will elevate our clients to this feeling of Heaven on Earth. We are very passionate about cultivating this herb because we know it has healed people for thousands of years. It positively affects people physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as, simply improve the overall quality of our their lives. Because of this, Zion Gardens’ owners take their duty to provide the highest quality cannabis very serioulsy – so much so that they personally quality check every strain they sell – sometimes multiple times. ;P