Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The Orange Fruity Pebbles high hits you with a smooth lifted effect that first infuses you with an outgoing sense of sociability and a heavy case of the giggles. As your mind lifts into happiness, your body will start to fall into a sense of happy tingly relaxation that won’t weigh you down. Orange Fruity Pebbles is often chosen to treat patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety. Orange Fruity Pebbles buds have lumpy tight forest green nugs that are dotted with bright orange hairs and coated in a layer of tiny clear crystal trichomes.
on December 3rd, 2019
The one I had was by AVO and was only 7% Thc. The high is fuzzy and tingly, Awake but not energetic more relaxed.
on March 10th, 2019
Great high, made me feel happy and more social. 👍
on March 10th, 2019
Amazing aroma and delicious taste of smoke. Definitely exotic top shelf strain. Very distinct and interesting. Does what Leafly says it would.