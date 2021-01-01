About this product

The Orange Fruity Pebbles high hits you with a smooth lifted effect that first infuses you with an outgoing sense of sociability and a heavy case of the giggles. As your mind lifts into happiness, your body will start to fall into a sense of happy tingly relaxation that won’t weigh you down. Orange Fruity Pebbles is often chosen to treat patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety. Orange Fruity Pebbles buds have lumpy tight forest green nugs that are dotted with bright orange hairs and coated in a layer of tiny clear crystal trichomes.