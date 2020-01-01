 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Zion Gardens
Zion Gardens

We grow what we smoke, and smoke what we grow.

Wake and Bake with Orange Fruity Pebbles, exclusively at Thrive Cannabis Marketplace on Cheyenne!
Try one of our energizing Black Lime Reserve pre-rolls, exclusively at The Apothecary Shoppe.
Girl Scout Cookies, almost ready to take home!
Check out the frost on the Lemon Jack, also at Thrive Cannabis Marketplace!
Orange Fruity Pebbles blooming baby!
About Zion Gardens

“Zion” is often defined as a “state of utter perfection and happiness”. At Zion Gardens, we grow cannabis that will elevate our clients to this feeling of Heaven on Earth. We are very passionate about cultivating this herb because we know it has healed people for thousands of years. It positively affects people physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as, simply improve the overall quality of our their lives. Because of this, Zion Gardens’ owners take their duty to provide the highest quality cannabis very serioulsy – so much so that they personally quality check every strain they sell – sometimes multiple times. ;P

Flower

Pre-rolls

Available in

United States, Nevada