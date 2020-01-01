“Zion” is often defined as a “state of utter perfection and happiness”. At Zion Gardens, we grow cannabis that will elevate our clients to this feeling of Heaven on Earth. We are very passionate about cultivating this herb because we know it has healed people for thousands of years. It positively affects people physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as, simply improve the overall quality of our their lives. Because of this, Zion Gardens’ owners take their duty to provide the highest quality cannabis very serioulsy – so much so that they personally quality check every strain they sell – sometimes multiple times. ;P