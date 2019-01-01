About this product

This straight tube from Zob Glass is a perfect everyday driver. It's approx. 14 inches tall, and made of 5mm. American made glass. The pipe has a three prong ice pinch if you want an icy cold rip! The tube sits on a sturdy glass base. A diffuesd down stem provides excellent bubbling for cool, clean hits. An 18mm. ground glass slide comes standard with the tube. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure every piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be differen than the one pictured.