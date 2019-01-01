 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 18 inch OG Beaker "

18 inch OG Beaker "

by Zob Glass

Write a review
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 18 inch OG Beaker "
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 18 inch OG Beaker "
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 18 inch OG Beaker "
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 18 inch OG Beaker "

$149.99MSRP

About this product

This beaker from Zob Glass will all your basic smoking needs. It's approx. 18 inches tall, and has a nice, big beaker bottom to fill with smoke. The diffused down stem adds percolation to the water, giving you smooth hits every time. For extra chilled rips, this pipe has a three prong ice pinch, allowing you to load it up with ice. This pipe takes a basic beaker and turns it into a stylish functional everyday piece! As with all Zob tubes, this one comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure each piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than the one pictured.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zob Glass Logo
ZOB Glass has been making tubes in Southern California for over 10 years now. Specializing the in the best glass your money can buy!