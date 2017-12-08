1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
At 1 MG per pellet, ZOIDS help you find your perfect dosage ratio and achieve optimal relief. Encased in an innovative, lip-balm sized tube, ZOIDS are the pinnacle of discreteness and portability. Contains no fat, ultra low calories, and minimal amounts of sugar, giving you the ability to dose without affecting your diet! Made with California grown, independently lab tested, 85%+ Pure THC distillate, ZOIDS utilizes the best ingredients to produce a reliably consistent, premium quality product.
on December 8th, 2017
These tasted so yummy and I love how discreet the packaging is. Will definitely buy again.
on December 6th, 2017
I absolutely love this product! Tastes great and easy to moderate the desired dosage of THC. Discreet packaging is nice, as well.
on September 5th, 2017
Love these new microdose pellets!! They are quick and effective and easy to take around. These zoids work great and are the only product I know available that gives the full 100mg of medication in the exact dosage. Zoids are AWESOME!!!