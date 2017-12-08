 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ZOIDS Microdose | 100 MG THC

by ZOIDS

About this product

At 1 MG per pellet, ZOIDS help you find your perfect dosage ratio and achieve optimal relief. Encased in an innovative, lip-balm sized tube, ZOIDS are the pinnacle of discreteness and portability. Contains no fat, ultra low calories, and minimal amounts of sugar, giving you the ability to dose without affecting your diet! Made with California grown, independently lab tested, 85%+ Pure THC distillate, ZOIDS utilizes the best ingredients to produce a reliably consistent, premium quality product.

5 customer reviews

Friedgreentomato

These tasted so yummy and I love how discreet the packaging is. Will definitely buy again.

GelPDX

I absolutely love this product! Tastes great and easy to moderate the desired dosage of THC. Discreet packaging is nice, as well.

OrangeCounty420

Love these new microdose pellets!! They are quick and effective and easy to take around. These zoids work great and are the only product I know available that gives the full 100mg of medication in the exact dosage. Zoids are AWESOME!!!

About this brand

At ZOIDS, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation in the infused products space, always striving to provide the most effective, groundbreaking products to our evergrowing list of patients that rely upon us everyday to deliver relief for their symptoms.