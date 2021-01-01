About this product

At 1 MG per pellet, ZOIDS help you find your perfect dosage ratio and achieve optimal relief. Encased in an innovative, lip-balm sized tube, ZOIDS are the pinnacle of discreteness and portability. Contains no fat, ultra low calories, and minimal amounts of sugar, giving you the ability to dose without affecting your diet! Made with California grown, independently lab tested, 85%+ Pure THC distillate, ZOIDS utilizes the best ingredients to produce a reliably consistent, premium quality product.