 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Hammercraft 4 Piece Pollinator Herb Grinder 1.5 Inch

Hammercraft 4 Piece Pollinator Herb Grinder 1.5 Inch

by Utopia Glass

Write a review
Utopia Glass Smoking Grinders Hammercraft 4 Piece Pollinator Herb Grinder 1.5 Inch

$20.71MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The 4 piece Hammercraft Herb Grinders are made from aircraft grade aluminum and will effortlessly grind your herbs to perfection. The perforated bottom ensures that the herb falls through when its at the right size ensuring you do not overgrind. The sifter lets through a little bit of the THC and pollen that accumulates overtime in the bottom compartment. Specifications: Aluminum body Magnetic middle Machine cut teeth Stainless Steel sifter screen Diameter : 1.5 Inch

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Utopia Glass Logo
Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers