About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Holey Beaker. This 18" beaker bong embodies a traditional beaker shape, but has a whole new unique look. A grid-style diffuser attached to the base supports an inner section that has holes that pass through it. It does not require a downstem, and comes in a range of six colors. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 19mm Bowl Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H149 - Holey Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 19mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case