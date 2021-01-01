Utopia Glass
About this product
This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!
The Holey Beaker. This 18" beaker bong embodies a traditional beaker shape, but has a whole new unique look. A grid-style diffuser attached to the base supports an inner section that has holes that pass through it. It does not require a downstem, and comes in a range of six colors.
Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 19mm Bowl
Thickness: 5mm
Includes :
(1) H149 - Holey Beaker with Colored Top
(1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl
(1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl
(1) Q005 - 19mm Quartz Banger
(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
