Logo for the brand Utopia Glass

Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!

The Holey Beaker. This 18" beaker bong embodies a traditional beaker shape, but has a whole new unique look. A grid-style diffuser attached to the base supports an inner section that has holes that pass through it. It does not require a downstem, and comes in a range of six colors.

Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 19mm Bowl
Thickness: 5mm
Includes :
(1) H149 - Holey Beaker with Colored Top

(1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl

(1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl

(1) Q005 - 19mm Quartz Banger

(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
