  5. Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Pyramid Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Pyramid Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

by Utopia Glass

$217.99MSRP

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Holey Pyramid Beaker. This piece is unlike any other. We've taken our traditional Pyramid Beaker and included a permanent grid diffuser inside the base to give this bong a whole new look. Holes on each side pass through the base into an inner pyramid, and the top is available in six colors. It's a piece that will definitely turn some heads. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 19mm Bowl Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H144 - Holey Pyramid Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 19mm Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry-Case

1 customer review

Alex3456

I love it !!! The holey perc is incredible and the case is so cool ! I will carry my bong everywhere this summer !

About this brand

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers