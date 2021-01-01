Loading…
Logo for the brand Utopia Glass

Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Pyramid Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

Product rating:
About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!

The Holey Pyramid Beaker. This piece is unlike any other. We've taken our traditional Pyramid Beaker and included a permanent grid diffuser inside the base to give this bong a whole new look. Holes on each side pass through the base into an inner pyramid, and the top is available in six colors. It's a piece that will definitely turn some heads.

Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 19mm Bowl
Thickness: 5mm
Includes :
(1) H144 - Holey Pyramid Beaker with Colored Top

(1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl

(1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl

(1) Q005 - 19mm Banger

(1) Hoss Glass Carry-Case
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!