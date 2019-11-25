 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Balance CBD Capsules

by ZoneIn CBD

About this product

HOLIDAY DEALS - BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF PREPAID 3 MONTH GIFT SUBSCRIPTION FOR $125 Inspired by nature Industry-leading CO2 extraction method preserves the full range of cannabinoids for enhanced synergistic effects, compared to mass-market products with cannabidiol alone. Trusted by athletes ZoneIn CBD is used by elite and former pro athletes that treat their bodies with the highest level of care. Reviewed by doctors. Every product is overseen by our Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts.

12 customer reviews

5.012

chawk5151

I absolutely love the ZoneIn CBD capsules. I take one in the morning and one at night. I started feeling great after about 4 days of taking the capsules consistently. A lot less body aches and so much more energy. I wake up refreshed and ready for the day. Thanks ZoneIn. Great product!

Rachael_Lyn

I absolutely love this CBD. I have tried out many CBD products before, trying to find something that would help relieve my back pain, anxiety and sleep issues. I was about to give up on it all together until I came across this brand. It has truly done wonders for me. I take it every day. I overall feel better, am getting more restful sleep at night and the chronic pain is far less severe. So happy with ZoneIn CBD!!!!!!!!!!

ZoneIn CBD was co-founded by former NFL all-pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu. After years of intense workouts, professional competition, and, well, the health effects that come with an athlete lifestyle, Lofa needed a change agent. That change agent was CBD. Full-spectrum hemp extract—which uses a specific process to preserve all cannabinoids, not just CBD—can provide synergistic effects for overall performance. ZoneIn CBD is specifically formulated to help with faster recovery, replenish your body, and target mind-body-movement so you can Zone In. We are relentlessly committed to safety and quality. All of our products are reviewed by our Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts. ZoneIn CBD is carefully sourced and manufactured in the United States.