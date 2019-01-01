 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

ZoneIn CBD

Aim Higher. Feel Better. Zone In.

ZoneIn CBD was co-founded by former NFL all-pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu. SHOP NOW FOR HOLIDAY DEALS!!
About ZoneIn CBD

ZoneIn CBD was co-founded by former NFL all-pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu. After years of intense workouts, professional competition, and, well, the health effects that come with an athlete lifestyle, Lofa needed a change agent. That change agent was CBD. Full-spectrum hemp extract—which uses a specific process to preserve all cannabinoids, not just CBD—can provide synergistic effects for overall performance. ZoneIn CBD is specifically formulated to help with faster recovery, replenish your body, and target mind-body-movement so you can Zone In. We are relentlessly committed to safety and quality. All of our products are reviewed by our Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts. ZoneIn CBD is carefully sourced and manufactured in the United States.

Capsules

Hemp CBD oil

Available in

United States