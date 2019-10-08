ZoneIn CBD was co-founded by former NFL all-pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu. After years of intense workouts, professional competition, and, well, the health effects that come with an athlete lifestyle, Lofa needed a change agent. That change agent was CBD. Full-spectrum hemp extract—which uses a specific process to preserve all cannabinoids, not just CBD—can provide synergistic effects for overall performance. ZoneIn CBD is specifically formulated to help with faster recovery, replenish your body, and target mind-body-movement so you can Zone In. We are relentlessly committed to safety and quality. All of our products are reviewed by our Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts. ZoneIn CBD is carefully sourced and manufactured in the United States.