Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
HOLIDAY DEALS - BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF PREPAID 3 MONTH GIFT SUBSCRIPTION FOR $125 Inspired by nature Industry-leading CO2 extraction method preserves the full range of cannabinoids for enhanced synergistic effects, compared to mass-market products with cannabidiol alone. Trusted by athletes ZoneIn CBD is used by elite and former pro athletes that treat their bodies with the highest level of care. Reviewed by doctors. Every product is overseen by our Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts.
on October 8th, 2019
I seriously cannot say enough good things about this CBD. It's like an all-in-one in a bottle. I have tried so many CBD products and had failed to find some real relief from all of them. Until I finally found ZoneIn CBD. It helps me sleep at night, and gives me overall relief during the day for my anxiety and chronic body pain. I use the oil tincture and the capsules intermittently. Thank you ZoneIn CBD for finally giving people a trustworthy product line.
on October 4th, 2019
My hot flashes have decreased. I also just had surgery and had a very speedy recovery. I'm not sure if the CBD helped but my doctor was surprised how fast I healed. We love this product.
on October 4th, 2019
I'm a film maker. When I'm working, I need to get in my zone. ZoneIn has helped with that. I'm able to think more clearly and connect things quicker. My wife and I swear by this stuff.