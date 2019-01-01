 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg

2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg

by Zoots

1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 10mg CBD + 5mg THC Rest. Restore. Rejuvenate your body and soul with ZootDrops 2:1 Relaxation Blend concentrated mixer, a harmonious blend of CBD and THC paired with the soothing effects of chamomile, L-Theanine from green tea, and a refreshing splash of lemon. One capful (1/2 teaspoon) holds a 10mg CBD + 5mg THC serving. Mix desired amount with your favorite sparkling water, tea or any beverage for a mellow, indica-like effect. Need some creative inspiration? Check out our ZootDrops cannabis infused cocktail recipes. Lemon ZootDrops are sugar free, gluten free and vegan friendly.

At Zoots, we like to focus on the little things. Like handcrafted small batch treats made with premium infused cannabis paired with unique blends tailored to your interests, desires and intentions. Best of all, our nibbles and drinks taste delicious, too. The days of dividing brownies and crumbling cookies is a thing of the past. Zoots by the serving is here to stay. Are you feeling empowered? Our Zootologists carefully extract the essential oils of the marijuana plant in a contaminant-free environment using our proprietary Cypress Extraction Method™. This closed-loop process captures the THC using organic cane alcohol in a cold fusion process. So, you can be assured that each serving is consistent. And while everyone experiences cannabis individually, Zoots is about having a good time without feeling uncomfortably stoned. Which is what sets Zoots apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis edibles.