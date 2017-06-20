Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
Indulge your cravings with sinfully delicious ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies—Washington State’s best-selling baked edible! Gluten-free ZootBites are handmade with rich, premium chocolate and all natural ingredients. Each decadent brownie is blended with 10mg THC and contains just 70 calories and 3.5g fat— so you can indulge without the guilt. ZootBites Brownies are available in packages of two (20mg THC total) and six (60mg THC total). Each brownie is individually sealed in nitrogen-flushed packaging for maximum freshness.
on June 20th, 2017
AS of 6-20-2017..this is the BEST EDIBLE product on the market !!!!!!! The DESIGN is close to MATHEMATICAL PERFECTION!!!!!! 2 brownies per package..each at 10mg... allows you to "PLAY" with this "NEW CONSCIOUSNESS TECHNOLOGY" without going "overly insane"...when the "Kundalini LIGHTNING" hits me i LOVE TO GO RUNNING... i run 7 miles at a 12 minute mile....then i do YOGA ... the ADDITION OF A "NEW Perception" helps me to become more "CONSCIOUS" of my health both PHYSICALLY and mentally.