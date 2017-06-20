 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies - 60mg 6 pack

by Zoots by Ionic

ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies - 60mg 6 pack

About this product

Indulge your cravings with sinfully delicious ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies—Washington State’s best-selling baked edible! Gluten-free ZootBites are handmade with rich, premium chocolate and all natural ingredients. Each decadent brownie is blended with 10mg THC and contains just 70 calories and 3.5g fat— so you can indulge without the guilt. ZootBites Brownies are available in packages of two (20mg THC total) and six (60mg THC total). Each brownie is individually sealed in nitrogen-flushed packaging for maximum freshness.

WizardRobe

AS of 6-20-2017..this is the BEST EDIBLE product on the market !!!!!!! The DESIGN is close to MATHEMATICAL PERFECTION!!!!!! 2 brownies per package..each at 10mg... allows you to "PLAY" with this "NEW CONSCIOUSNESS TECHNOLOGY" without going "overly insane"...when the "Kundalini LIGHTNING" hits me i LOVE TO GO RUNNING... i run 7 miles at a 12 minute mile....then i do YOGA ... the ADDITION OF A "NEW Perception" helps me to become more "CONSCIOUS" of my health both PHYSICALLY and mentally.

About this brand

At Zoots, we like to focus on the little things. Like handcrafted small batch treats made with premium infused cannabis paired with unique blends tailored to your interests, desires and intentions. Best of all, our nibbles and drinks taste delicious, too. The days of dividing brownies and crumbling cookies is a thing of the past. Zoots by the serving is here to stay. Are you feeling empowered? Our Zootologists carefully extract the essential oils of the marijuana plant in a contaminant-free environment using our proprietary Cypress Extraction Method™. This closed-loop process captures the THC using organic cane alcohol in a cold fusion process. So, you can be assured that each serving is consistent. And while everyone experiences cannabis individually, Zoots is about having a good time without feeling uncomfortably stoned. Which is what sets Zoots apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis edibles.