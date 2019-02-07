 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Let it go. Unwind. Chill out with the perfect blend of Cypress THC Extract™ paired with the soothing effects of chamomile, L-Theanine from green tea, and a refreshing hint of lemon. One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage for a delightfully mellow buzz. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.

rachella89

My husband and I both like this for microdosing, actually. He has to take very small doses, so he takes this at a half dose (as the bottle recommends) and he says the effects are perfect. I don't have to do that, and when I took a full dose it was a medium strength body high and very relaxing.

skylitlisa

I love edible and drinkable cannabis-infused elixirs, so this seems like it would be right up my alley, right? Unfortunately, not so much. The flavor is not sweet enough to make a splash in water the way some concentrated flavors might, and the effect was "meh" at best. I bought it once on a recommendation, but haven't tried it since.

At Zoots, we like to focus on the little things. Like handcrafted small batch treats made with premium infused cannabis paired with unique blends tailored to your interests, desires and intentions. Best of all, our nibbles and drinks taste delicious, too. The days of dividing brownies and crumbling cookies is a thing of the past. Zoots by the serving is here to stay. Are you feeling empowered? Our Zootologists carefully extract the essential oils of the marijuana plant in a contaminant-free environment using our proprietary Cypress Extraction Method™. This closed-loop process captures the THC using organic cane alcohol in a cold fusion process. So, you can be assured that each serving is consistent. And while everyone experiences cannabis individually, Zoots is about having a good time without feeling uncomfortably stoned. Which is what sets Zoots apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis edibles.