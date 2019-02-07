1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Let it go. Unwind. Chill out with the perfect blend of Cypress THC Extract™ paired with the soothing effects of chamomile, L-Theanine from green tea, and a refreshing hint of lemon. One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage for a delightfully mellow buzz. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.
on February 7th, 2019
My husband and I both like this for microdosing, actually. He has to take very small doses, so he takes this at a half dose (as the bottle recommends) and he says the effects are perfect. I don't have to do that, and when I took a full dose it was a medium strength body high and very relaxing.
on March 29th, 2017
I love edible and drinkable cannabis-infused elixirs, so this seems like it would be right up my alley, right? Unfortunately, not so much. The flavor is not sweet enough to make a splash in water the way some concentrated flavors might, and the effect was "meh" at best. I bought it once on a recommendation, but haven't tried it since.