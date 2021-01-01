Loading…
Logo for the brand Zoots by Ionic

Zoots by Ionic

ZootDrops Kick Back Blend

Product rating:

About this product

Let it go. Unwind. Chill out with the perfect blend of Cypress THC Extract™ paired with the soothing effects of chamomile, L-Theanine from green tea, and a refreshing hint of lemon. One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage for a delightfully mellow buzz. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.
