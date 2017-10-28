1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Energetic nirvana is within reach. Cypress THC Extract™ blended with green coffee bean extract, green tea, D-Ribose, and a hint of mandarin lime for an invigorating caffeine boost (a 10mg THC serving contains as much caffeine as a shot of espresso—about 70mg). One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage and turn the everyday into yippee ki-yay! ZootDrops contain 100mg THC per bottle. Includes child-resistant measuring cap. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.
on October 28th, 2017
I tried 20 mg of this product and did not feel anything from the THC, just a little energy from the caffeine. Not happy with this product.