by Zoots by Ionic

About this product

Energetic nirvana is within reach. Cypress THC Extract™ blended with green coffee bean extract, green tea, D-Ribose, and a hint of mandarin lime for an invigorating caffeine boost (a 10mg THC serving contains as much caffeine as a shot of espresso—about 70mg). One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage and turn the everyday into yippee ki-yay! ZootDrops contain 100mg THC per bottle. Includes child-resistant measuring cap. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.

1 customer review

1.01

Mrcliff

I tried 20 mg of this product and did not feel anything from the THC, just a little energy from the caffeine. Not happy with this product.

About this brand

At Zoots, we like to focus on the little things. Like handcrafted small batch treats made with premium infused cannabis paired with unique blends tailored to your interests, desires and intentions. Best of all, our nibbles and drinks taste delicious, too. The days of dividing brownies and crumbling cookies is a thing of the past. Zoots by the serving is here to stay. Are you feeling empowered? Our Zootologists carefully extract the essential oils of the marijuana plant in a contaminant-free environment using our proprietary Cypress Extraction Method™. This closed-loop process captures the THC using organic cane alcohol in a cold fusion process. So, you can be assured that each serving is consistent. And while everyone experiences cannabis individually, Zoots is about having a good time without feeling uncomfortably stoned. Which is what sets Zoots apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis edibles.