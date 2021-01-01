About this product

Energetic nirvana is within reach. Cypress THC Extract™ blended with green coffee bean extract, green tea, D-Ribose, and a hint of mandarin lime for an invigorating caffeine boost (a 10mg THC serving contains as much caffeine as a shot of espresso—about 70mg). One capful of all natural, sugar-free ZootDrops contains 5mg THC. Drink straight or stir desired amount into tea, soda or any beverage and turn the everyday into yippee ki-yay! ZootDrops contain 100mg THC per bottle. Includes child-resistant measuring cap. 1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 5mg THC.