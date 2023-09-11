Shop cannabis products near Trenton, NJ
Prolific Growhouse
Prolific Growhouse | Frosted Flakes (H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
deal available
starting at
$35.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Green Joy
Green Joy | Lilac Diesel (S-H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
Hybrid
thc 18%
deal available
starting at
$35.40
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Green Joy
Green Joy | Happy Pappy (I-H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
deal available
starting at
$35.40
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Green Joy
Green Joy | Rolls Choice (S-H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$35.40
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Kind Tree | Palisades Mint (H) Flower Buds | 3.5g
Flower
deal available
starting at
$36.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
ILLICIT
Illicit | Dirty Taxi (H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
Hybrid
thc 28%
deal available
starting at
$36.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
ILLICIT
Illicit | Blackberry Larry (S-H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
Hybrid
thc 17%
deal available
starting at
$36.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Crops
Crops | Velvet Lushers (I-H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.50
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Crops
Crops | Watermelon Mouthwash (H) Flower | 3.5g
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.50
1/8 ounce
Pickup
Delivery
Savvy
Savvy | Edible | Guap Gummy | Blue Magic | 25mg | 1pc
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$8.50
each
Pickup
Delivery
Savvy
Savvy | Edible | Guap Gummy |Jungle Juice| 50mg | 1pc
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$8.50
each
Pickup
Delivery
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog: Microdose Wintergreen Mints - 1mg THC + 5mg CBD (40ct)
Edibles
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
ButACake
ButACake | Edible | Classic Brownie | 10mg | 1pk
Edibles
deal available
starting at
$12.75
each
Pickup
Delivery
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Ewing Township, NJ
1.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Mount Holly, NJ
15.0 mi
4 dispensaries
Philadelphia, PA
16.9 mi
17 dispensaries
Franklin Township, NJ
19.2 mi
8 dispensaries
Evesham, NJ
24.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Voorhees Township, NJ
26.8 mi
4 dispensaries
Staten Island, NY
34.7 mi
4 dispensaries
Scotch Plains, NJ
35.8 mi
5 dispensaries
Eatontown, NJ
37.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Union, NJ
40.5 mi
4 dispensaries
Bethlehem, PA
41.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Elizabeth, NJ
42.3 mi
3 dispensaries
Allentown, PA
44.3 mi
4 dispensaries